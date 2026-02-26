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    Mercedes-Benz Issues Recall for 149 Cars in India

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    Jay Shah

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    Mercedes-Benz Issues Recall for 149 Cars in India
    • Affects CLE Cabriolet, CLE 53 AMG Coupe, and C 63 S E Performance
    • Issue linked to potential ADAS malfunction

    Mercedes-Benz India has announced a voluntary recall in India affecting 149 vehicles across select performance and luxury models. The recall notice was issued on 15 February.

    The affected models include the CLE Cabriolet, CLE 53 AMG Coupe, and the C 63 S E Performance. According to the manufacturer, the recall has been initiated due to a possible issue with the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz has stated that in certain cases, the emergency stop assist function may not operate as intended. This system is designed to intervene if it detects that the driver has not steered the vehicle for an extended duration or has removed their hands from the steering wheel. If the system fails to activate, it could compromise the intended safety functionality.

    The affected vehicles were manufactured between 2 September, 2024 and 18 March, 2025. Customers owning the impacted cars will be contacted directly by authorised Mercedes-Benz service centres. The required inspection and rectification will be carried out free of cost.

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