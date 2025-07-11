Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Launched at Rs. 1.40 Crore

Rs. 1.4 crore for petrol and Rs. 1.43 crore for diesel

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced a new AMG Line version of its flagship GLS SUV. The new variant is available in GLS 450 AMG Line priced at Rs. 1.40 crore and GLS 450d AMG Line priced at Rs. 1.43 crore, (ex-showroom).

Compared to their respective standard variants, the 450 AMG Line is Rs. 3 lakh more expensive, while the 450d AMG Line carries a premium of Rs. 1 lakh.

The AMG Line has been introduced to offer visual enhancements as it receives AMG-specific styling elements such as sportier front and rear aprons, AMG side skirts, blacked-out detailing with the Night Package, and 21-inch AMG alloy wheels.

Inside, the GLS AMG Line features a multifunction sports steering wheel in Nappa leather, AMG sports pedals in brushed stainless steel, and floor mats with AMG branding. The Night Package further adds blacked-out exterior trims, including the roof rails and grille inserts.

Under the hood, both versions are powered by six-cylinder engines paired with the brand’s nine-speed automatic transmission. The petrol-powered 450 guise delivers 375bhp and 500 Nm, while the diesel 450d produces 362bhp and 750 Nm. Both can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.