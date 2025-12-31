CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Active Rear Spoiler Showcased in New Spy Shot

    Dwij Bhandut

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Active Rear Spoiler Showcased in New Spy Shot
    • 800V architecture
    • 330kW DC charging
    • 39.1-inch display area
    • Showcase in H1 CY 2026

    As we move towards the beginning of 2026, more details pertaining to the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV surface. This time around, we have an idea of its exact power figures, features, and a few functional vanities that recently surfaced spy shots confirm.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    In these images, we can see an active rear spoiler (both in raised and retracted positions) with the GLC EV. This isn’t merely a cosmetic add-on, it either enhances aerodynamics or increases drag while braking – both of which are performance-centric use cases. Although the sighted test mule is wrapped, the carmaker has also officially announced the coming of the GLC EV in H1 CY 2026 for global markets. Let’s take a quick look at what it gets.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The GLC EV, from its first glance, looks like a sleek mid-size SUV, and this is what it fundamentally is. The carmaker states that the GLC EV is roomier than its ICE counterpart. There’s also a 2.4-tonne towing capacity. Inside the cabin, a familiar 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen dominates the dashboard real estate (hello 56-inch EQS unit!). There’s ambient lighting with a panoramic sunroof that contains 162 stars, and the interior soft-touch materials are certified by The Vegan Society in the United States. A Vegan Package comes in as an optional bundle. Dimensionally, the GLC EV is 84mm longer than its ICE sibling, and the 570-litre boot is aided by a 128-litre frunk.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Dashboard

    On the mechanical front, the GLC EV will get a 4MATIC+ system (4WD), powered by a 360kW motor and a 94kWh battery pack, letting the SUV attain a 210kmph top speed. Built on top of an 800V architecture, the GLC EV is claimed to return a 713km range. DC fast charge speeds stand at 330kW and 400kW (for supported geographies). This should add a 300-kilometre range in under 10 minutes (WLTP). There’s also support for bi-directional charging – V2H (Vehicle-to-Home) and V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid), which is essentially V2L in layman lexicon. Expect an India debut sometime in the fourth quarter.

    2025 was a rocking year for new launches, and it already looks like the next year has a whole lot more coming up. As we wrap up a memorable 2025, we wish our readers a very happy new year!

    Image source

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV
    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh
