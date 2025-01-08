Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric SUV teased; to be launched in India tomorrow

Pre-bookings are currently underway

Will be showcased alongside the 5-seat EQS SUV 450

Ahead of its price reveal scheduled to take place tomorrow, Mercedes-Benz has shared multiple teasers of the new electric G-Class, formally known as the G 580 with EQ Technology. The event will not only cover the brand’s roadmap for India in 2025, but also host the debut of the five-seat version of the EQS SUV 450.

As seen in the teasers, the new EQG is expected to arrive with the signature matte blue colour, which could be one of the multiple paints on offer. It will set itself apart from its ICE-powered sibling with the help of a blanked-out grille, glossy black inserts all around, an optional box on the tailgate replacing the spare wheel that can house the EV charger, and more.

Pre-bookings of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power commenced in July last year, with deliveries likely to begin in the coming months. The biggest brag will be the 360-degree turn at the same spot, something that the brand refers to as a 'tank turn'.

Propelling the new G-Class EV will be a 116kWh battery pack, paired with four electric motors (one on each wheel) with a combined output of 579bhp and 1,164Nm. The folks at Mercedes claim a range of 479km on a single full charge.