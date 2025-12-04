CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet Testing Begins ahead of Global Debut

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet Testing Begins ahead of Global Debut

    Mercedes-Benz has officially kicked off testing for the all-new G-Class Cabriolet, signalling the expansion of its iconic off-roader range. Following a positive reaction to the model’s initial teaser, the carmaker has now sent early prototypes out on public roads and test tracks in Austria to begin real-world trials.

    Mercedes engineers are currently evaluating the open-top SUV across a variety of terrains, gathering crucial data to ensure it delivers the same G-Class driving experience – now with a convertible twist. The focus during these initial phases is on validating structural rigidity and dynamics.

    The testing programme will intensify in the coming months, with the G-Class Cabriolet scheduled to head to Sweden for harsh winter evaluations. The G-Class line-up has remained one of Mercedes-Benz’s most recognisable nameplates, and the addition of a Cabriolet variant makes for an interesting proposition for the fans. We can’t wait to see how the internet reacts to a convertible G-Class.

