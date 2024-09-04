Mercedes-Benz EQS 680 Maybach to be launched in India tomorrow

To be offered as one fully loaded model

Is the first-ever electric Maybach

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 will be launched in India tomorrow. This is the first-ever Maybach EQS not just for India but for the automaker as a whole. As is the case with its ICE sibling, it will be offered as a fully loaded model with all the bells and whistles that Mercedes has for its Maybach family. Ahead of the launch, we had a chance to check out the car, and you can watch our video listed below.

Based on the EQS SUV, the India-spec 680 can be had either as a five-seat model or as a four-seat version, which we checked out in our first look. The rear seat package is incredible and comprehensive covering comfort and entertainment. Mercedes has also included a boss mode package as a part of the deal, which is available exclusively for the left-rear occupant.

The front row is equally impressive with its massive 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen spread out across the dashboard. As a part of the front package, you also get hot and cold massage function as well as electrically controllable operations for both the seats and the steering wheel.

Powering the EQS 680 Maybach is a 122kWh battery pack and dual electric motors. The motors have an output of 649bhp/950Nm and get 4MATIC AWD as a part of the package. The batteries offer a claimed range of 611km and when plugged into a 200kW fast charger, can reclaim 300km of range in 20 minutes.

There is no real rival at present for this EQS Maybach, but we can expect future competition from Range Rover, Bentley, Rolls Royce, and BMW. We expect it to be priced upwards of Rs. 3.5 crore (ex-showroom).