Mercedes-Benz EQA launched in India at Rs. 66 lakh

The new EQA is available in a single fully loaded variant

Claimed to offer 560km of range in a single full charge

Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQA, its most affordable electric SUV in India, with prices starting at Rs. 66 lakh (ex-showroom). An electrified version of the GLA, the model is offered in a single fully loaded variant called EQA 250+.

On the design front, the new EQA receives LED light bars at the front and rear, new grille with the three-pointed star pattern, 19-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound LED taillights. There are seven colours to choose from, namely Polar White Hi-tech Silver, Cosmos Black, Mountain Grey, Spectral Blue, Patagonia Red, and Mountain Grey Magno.

In terms of features, the Mercedes EQA comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, HUD, gesture control, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable tailgate, four drive modes, panoramic sunroof, two 10.25-inch screens, and seven airbags.

The 2024 EQA is powered by a 70.5kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor that is claimed to return a range of 560km on a single full charge. The power output of this car is rated at 188bhp and 385Nm.

An 11kW AC charging allows the EQA to be charged from 0-100 per cent in seven hours and 15 minutes, while 10-80 per cent via a 100kW DC charger takes just 35 minutes. In India, the EQA will compete against the BMW iX1 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.