Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB, and A-Class Limousine Discontinued

New CLA EV to launch on 24 April

GLA becomes brand’s entry-level offering

Mercedes-Benz India has delisted the EQA, EQB, and A-Class Limousine from its official website, indicating that these models have been discontinued in the Indian market. This move marks a significant shift in the brand’s entry-level portfolio.

Until now, Mercedes-Benz offered the A-Class Limousine and the GLA SUV as its entry-level ICE models. On the electric front, customers could opt for the EQA, priced from Rs. 67.20 lakh (ex-showroom), while the EQB served as a more practical, three-row alternative at a higher price point.

Going forward, the carmaker appears to be streamlining its lineup, with the new CLA set to become the brand’s new entry point. Scheduled for launch on 24 April, the CLA will return to India as a pure electric model, offered in standard and long-range versions. The expected starting price is around Rs. 55 lakh, ex-showroom.

Meanwhile, in the ICE space, the GLA SUV now takes over as the most affordable Mercedes-Benz offering in India. It is currently priced at Rs. 51.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and continues to be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

At the higher end, Mercedes-Benz will continue to focus on its premium EV lineup, including models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and the electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class, all positioned well above the Rs. 1 crore mark.

This restructuring suggests a clear strategic shift towards premiumisation and electrification, with fewer entry-level models and a stronger focus on higher-margin products.