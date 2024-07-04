CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ specs revealed ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ specs revealed ahead of launch
    • Launch on 8 July
    • Will come as a fully loaded model

    Mercedes-Benz India has revealed the EQA electric SUV for the Indian market and its prices will be announced on 8 July, 2024. The EV will be available in a single variant – EQA 250+. It is essentially a pure-electric version of the GLA SUV, the brand's most affordable EV in India, and will go up against the BMW iX1 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

    Exterior

    A new Manufaktur Mountain Grey Magno colour is offered along with the seven paint options for the EQA. The EV's overall shape is identical to that of the GLA, but the EQA sports a distinct front and rear design to distinguish it from the ICE version. The highlights in the front include a black front fascia with the Mercedes logo, new LED headlamp clusters, and a full-width LED light bar. The registration plate is mounted lower on the rear bumper, while slim LED taillights connected by an LED light bar look striking.

    Interior

    The Mercedes-Benz EQA's cabin too is identical to that of the GLA. It sports dual 10.25-inch screens, three-spoke steering wheel, turbine-style air-conditioning vents, and ambient lighting. Safety features include seven airbags, including a knee airbag, 360-degree camera, blind spot assist, parking assist, and more. Moreover, the EQA battery is said to be the safest in the world boasting automatic high voltage cut-off, liquid-cooled system, and the use of high tensile strength alloys.

    Battery specifications and driving range

    The India-spec EQA 250+ is a single-motor variant having a power output of 188bhp and 385Nm of torque. The EV uses a 70.5kWh battery pack with a driving range of 560km (WLTP cycle). The battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 100kW DC fast charger. However, the car comes with an 11kW AC charger. Interestingly, Mercedes offers eight years/1,60,000km of battery warranty for the EQA.

    Mercedes-Benz EQA Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
