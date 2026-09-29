Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC to Launch in India on 4 November

Will be locally assembled in India

To be offered in 400 4MATIC trim

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the Electric GLC will launch in India on 4 November. The electric SUV will be locally assembled, and Mercedes says this makes it the fastest a global model has been brought to India in CKD form, arriving within six months of global launch.

For India, the Electric GLC comes only in the 400 4Matic variant, built around a 94kWh battery pack that's claimed to return up to 715km of range on the WLTP cycle. A dual-motor setup gives it all-wheel drive as standard, with a combined output of 483bhp and 800Nm, enough for a 0-100kmh time of 4.3 seconds despite the SUV's kerb weight of over 2,500kg.

Rear-wheel steering also comes as standard. The India-bound car sticks with the standard 2,972mm wheelbase, skipping the long-wheelbase version Mercedes offers in China with an additional 55mm between the axles.

On design, the GLC Electric carries Mercedes' newer star-pattern LED lighting signature with a large illuminated grille. AMG Line variants if launched, will get sportier bumpers, and wheel sizes go up to 21 inches depending on variant.

Inside, the highlight is a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, the largest display Mercedes has fitted to a car so far, stretching across the dashboard to combine the driver's display, central touchscreen and a passenger screen into one continuous unit. It runs a newer version of MBUX with a built-in AI assistant, and Mercedes has also brought back physical buttons and knobs on the steering wheel and centre console, moving away from the touch-heavy controls typical of most EVs.

Given the local assembly, Mercedes is expected to price the GLC Electric competitively for the segment, somewhere between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 85 lakh, ex-showroom. Its most direct rival once launched will be the BMW iX3, which is expected to arrive in India next year in long-wheelbase form.