CarWale
    AD

    Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC to Launch in India on 4 November

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image
    Jay Shah
    7,023 Views
    Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC to Launch in India on 4 November
    • Will be locally assembled in India
    • To be offered in 400 4MATIC trim

    Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the Electric GLC will launch in India on 4 November. The electric SUV will be locally assembled, and Mercedes says this makes it the fastest a global model has been brought to India in CKD form, arriving within six months of global launch.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    For India, the Electric GLC comes only in the 400 4Matic variant, built around a 94kWh battery pack that's claimed to return up to 715km of range on the WLTP cycle. A dual-motor setup gives it all-wheel drive as standard, with a combined output of 483bhp and 800Nm, enough for a 0-100kmh time of 4.3 seconds despite the SUV's kerb weight of over 2,500kg.

    Rear-wheel steering also comes as standard. The India-bound car sticks with the standard 2,972mm wheelbase, skipping the long-wheelbase version Mercedes offers in China with an additional 55mm between the axles.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Dashboard

    On design, the GLC Electric carries Mercedes' newer star-pattern LED lighting signature with a large illuminated grille. AMG Line variants if launched, will get sportier bumpers, and wheel sizes go up to 21 inches depending on variant.

    Inside, the highlight is a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, the largest display Mercedes has fitted to a car so far, stretching across the dashboard to combine the driver's display, central touchscreen and a passenger screen into one continuous unit. It runs a newer version of MBUX with a built-in AI assistant, and Mercedes has also brought back physical buttons and knobs on the steering wheel and centre console, moving away from the touch-heavy controls typical of most EVs.

    Given the local assembly, Mercedes is expected to price the GLC Electric competitively for the segment, somewhere between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 85 lakh, ex-showroom. Its most direct rival once launched will be the BMW iX3, which is expected to arrive in India next year in long-wheelbase form.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV
    Rs. 80.00 - 85.00 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Porsche Cayenne Electric India Launch Tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Walkaround | Interior, Range & Everything Confirmed For India Launch
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Walkaround | Interior, Range & Everything Confirmed For India Launch
    By CarWale Team16 Sep 2026
    22424 Views
    40 Likes
    Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Tested at MMRT | A Sports Car Disguised as an SUV | Driver's Cars S3, EP5.
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Tested at MMRT | A Sports Car Disguised as an SUV | Driver's Cars S3, EP5.
    By CarWale Team02 Apr 2025
    114017 Views
    281 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3
    Rs. 51.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    16th Oct
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Oct
    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90
    Rs. 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    12th Oct
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. 3.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Oct
    Tata Aeris
    Tata Aeris
    Rs. 5.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar OG
    Mahindra Thar OG
    Rs. 10.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Bayon
    Launching in 3 days
    Hyundai Bayon

    Rs. 9.79 - 15.49 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV
    Unveiled On
    10 Sep
    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

    Rs. 80.00 - 85.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M3
    BMW M3

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M5 Touring
    BMW M5 Touring

    Rs. 2.70 - 3.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza D9
    Denza D9

    Rs. 85.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo ES90
    Volvo ES90

    Rs. 70.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda 0 Alpha
    Honda 0 Alpha

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    JSW Jetour T2
    JSW Jetour T2

    Rs. 30.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.90 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 51.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 61.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Walkaround | Interior, Range & Everything Confirmed For India Launch
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Walkaround | Interior, Range & Everything Confirmed For India Launch
    By CarWale Team16 Sep 2026
    22424 Views
    40 Likes
    Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Tested at MMRT | A Sports Car Disguised as an SUV | Driver's Cars S3, EP5.
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Tested at MMRT | A Sports Car Disguised as an SUV | Driver's Cars S3, EP5.
    By CarWale Team02 Apr 2025
    114017 Views
    281 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC to Launch in India on 4 November