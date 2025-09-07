CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Prices Slashed by up to Rs. 6 Lakh; New Colour Rolled Out

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Prices now start at Rs. 78.5 lakh
    • Prices now start at Rs. 78.5 lakh
    • Available in three variants

    Mercedes-Benz India is one of the first OEMs to have announced revised prices post GST 2.0 for cars. Customers will now save up to Rs. 6 lakh over the outgoing prices.

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Left Side View

    The E-Class is now priced at Rs. 78.5 lakh, Rs. 80.5 lakh, and Rs. 91.7 lakh for the E200, E220d, and E450 4Matic AMG Line variants, respectively. Interestingly, the price revision has been revealed just as the new-gen E-Class completes its first anniversary in India. To celebrate the occasion, Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new Verde Silver paint option for the E-Class.

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Right Side View

    For the uninitiated, the E-Class is available with three powertrain options. The entry-level E200 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 201bhp and 320Nm, while the top-spec E450 AMG Line is propelled by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, belting out 375bhp and 500Nm. Also up for offer is the E220d version that churns out 194bhp and 440Nm. A nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is standard, as is the 48V mild hybrid system, providing an additional boost of 23bhp and 205Nm.

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    Rs. 78.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 93.30 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 97.02 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 90.77 Lakh
    PuneRs. 93.30 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 99.37 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 86.02 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 98.60 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 90.73 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 89.08 Lakh

