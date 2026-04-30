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    Mercedes-Benz CLA scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash tests

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Mercedes-Benz CLA scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash tests

    • Five stars in one of the most stringent crash tests

    • Safety systems rated as corrective, not intrusive

    Mecedes-Benz recently launched the CLA BEV in India. Available in three variants – CLA 200, CLA 250+, and Launch Edition – the higher-spec CLA 250+ was subjected to the rigorous Euro NCAP protocol. The electric sedan secured a full five-star rating. We break it down in this article.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Left Side View

    The Mercedes-Benz CLA BEV was broadly evaluated on these parameters – AOP (Adult Occupant Protection), COP (Child Occupant Protection), VRU (Vulnerable Road Users), and SA (Safety Assist). Percentage scores stood at 94 (AOP), 89 (COP), 93 (VRU), and 85 (SA).

    AOP

    • Frontal impact: 15.5/16

    All critical body areas were rated as good for the front row in the progressive deformable barrier test. In the full-width rigid barrier test, the rear occupant had adequate chest protection.

    • Lateral impact: 15.5/16

    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Dashboard

    Driver protection was rated as good in the side mobile barrier test. However, in the side pole test, the driver’s chest protection was rated as marginal. Far-side excursion (driver) was rated as adequate, and occupant-to-occupant protection was rated as good, thanks to a central airbag.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Dashboard

    • Rear impact: 3.6/4

    Both front and rear seat neck protection tests were rated as good.

    • Rescue and extrication: 3.2/4

    COP

    Six- and ten-year-old dummies were subjected to these tests. In the frontal crash test, protection for both dummies was rated as good.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Dashboard

    However, the lateral impact test delivered adequate head protection for the 10-year-old dummy, bringing the total score to 23.7/24. Child seat installation was rated as easy.

    VRU

    • Impact protection: 32.1/36

    The CLA BEV scored 14.6 in pedestrian and cyclist head protection, 4.5 in pelvis protection, 4.5 in femur protection, and 8.5 in knee and tibia protection. However, the sedan’s A-pillars were rated as poor in the impact protection tests.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Dashboard

    • VRU impact mitigation: 26.5/27

    AEB with FCW is operational from 7kmph. AEB pedestrian score stood at 8.7/9. 0.3 points were lost in a scenario where the CLA secured a marginal rating for AEB (rear): child running behind a parked vehicle at night. AEB cyclist score stood at 8/8, 0.8/1 for cyclist dooring prevention, 6/6 for AEB motorcyclist, and 3/3 for LSS (Lane Support System) motorcyclist.

    The CLA BEV has safety measures like an active bonnet, AEB (VRU), AEB pedestrian (reverse), and AEB (car-to-car).

    SA

    • Speed assistance: 2.7/3

    • Occupant status monitoring: 2/3

    The CLA is equipped with driver drowsiness detection, but no occupant detection.

    • LSS: 3/3

    Lane Support Systems (LSS) are operational from 45kmph.

    • AEB (car-to-car): 7.8/9

    The CLA BEV lost points in a head-on collision scenario, where the auto brake performance was rated as poor.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Image
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    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 57.96 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 63.46 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 57.99 Lakh
    PuneRs. 57.96 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 57.95 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 58.48 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 57.97 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 57.95 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 57.90 Lakh

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