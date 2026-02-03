Mercedes-Benz CLA EV to be Launched in India in April 2026

India-spec model yet to be confirmed

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its all-electric CLA EV will make its India debut in April 2026, marking the return of the CLA nameplate in an electrified avatar, right after the discontinuation of its ICE avatar. The new EV will most likely replace the A-Class sedan in the brand’s local lineup.

The international version of the CLA EV is offered in two main variants – CLA 250+ and CLA 350 4MATIC – both underpinned by an 85kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The rear-wheel drive CLA 250+ comes with a single electric motor, producing 268bhp and 335Nm of torque, and delivers a claimed WLTP range of up to 792km on a single charge. The dual-motor CLA 350 4MATIC produces a combined output of about 349bhp and 515Nm, with a WLTP-claimed range of around 771km.

Charging performance is a highlight of the new EV. Built on an 800-volt architecture, the CLA EV can support DC fast charging at up to 320kW, allowing rapid top-ups that can add substantial range in minutes under ideal conditions.

In terms of design, the CLA EV spans over 4.7 metres in length, with a wheelbase of 2,790mm, making it noticeably larger than the earlier ICE CLA. It will feature signature frameless doors, coupe-style roofline, connected LED lighting, flush-fitting door handles, and aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels, giving it a distinct and modern identity.

The cabin is expected to be tech-laden, with a digital cockpit layout. A triple-screen display setup could be offered as an optional package, alongside features such as powered front seats, panoramic roof, connected car technology, and Level 2 ADAS. Another highlight is that the CLA EV becomes the first Mercedes-Benz model to offer a frunk, providing 101 litres of additional storage space.

While the India-spec configuration has not been officially confirmed, it is likely that Mercedes-Benz will offer a rear-wheel drive version of the CLA EV initially, with the larger dual-motor AWD variant possibly considered later, depending on demand and positioning. It remains to be seen which battery and motor setup will be chosen for the Indian market. Pricing details are yet to be announced, but the CLA EV is expected to compete in the premium electric sedan segment.