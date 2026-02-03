CarWale
    AD

    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV to be Launched in India in April 2026

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    25,541 Views
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV to be Launched in India in April 2026
    • India-spec model yet to be confirmed
    • Could replace the existing A-Class sedan

    Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its all-electric CLA EV will make its India debut in April 2026, marking the return of the CLA nameplate in an electrified avatar, right after the discontinuation of its ICE avatar. The new EV will most likely replace the A-Class sedan in the brand’s local lineup.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA 2026 Left Front Three Quarter

    The international version of the CLA EV is offered in two main variants – CLA 250+ and CLA 350 4MATIC – both underpinned by an 85kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The rear-wheel drive CLA 250+ comes with a single electric motor, producing 268bhp and 335Nm of torque, and delivers a claimed WLTP range of up to 792km on a single charge. The dual-motor CLA 350 4MATIC produces a combined output of about 349bhp and 515Nm, with a WLTP-claimed range of around 771km.

    Charging performance is a highlight of the new EV. Built on an 800-volt architecture, the CLA EV can support DC fast charging at up to 320kW, allowing rapid top-ups that can add substantial range in minutes under ideal conditions.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA 2026 Dashboard

    In terms of design, the CLA EV spans over 4.7 metres in length, with a wheelbase of 2,790mm, making it noticeably larger than the earlier ICE CLA. It will feature signature frameless doors, coupe-style roofline, connected LED lighting, flush-fitting door handles, and aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels, giving it a distinct and modern identity.

    The cabin is expected to be tech-laden, with a digital cockpit layout. A triple-screen display setup could be offered as an optional package, alongside features such as powered front seats, panoramic roof, connected car technology, and Level 2 ADAS. Another highlight is that the CLA EV becomes the first Mercedes-Benz model to offer a frunk, providing 101 litres of additional storage space.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA 2026 Right Rear Three Quarter

    While the India-spec configuration has not been officially confirmed, it is likely that Mercedes-Benz will offer a rear-wheel drive version of the CLA EV initially, with the larger dual-motor AWD variant possibly considered later, depending on demand and positioning. It remains to be seen which battery and motor setup will be chosen for the Indian market. Pricing details are yet to be announced, but the CLA EV is expected to compete in the premium electric sedan segment.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Image
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Tayron to be Offered in 7 Colours at Launch
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied, More Details Surface

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Sedans
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 60.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    19th Feb
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Rs. 13.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class
    Launching Soon
    Mar 2026
    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster

    Rs. 9.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero 2026
    Mahindra Bolero 2026

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.90 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 44.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 59.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz CLA EV to be Launched in India in April 2026