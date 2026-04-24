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    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV launched at Rs. 55 lakh

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV launched at Rs. 55 lakh
    • 792km range with the larger battery pack
    • Two-speed EV transmission for quickness and efficiency

    Mercedes-Benz has finally launched the next-gen CLA for a price of Rs. 55 lakh. It’s an electric this time around. With 792km being a highlight, the CLA BEV sedan packs in some strong numbers. There are three trims on offer - CLA 200 with the Rs. 55 lakh tag, CLA 250+ with the Rs. 59 lakh tag, and the Launch Edition that costs Rs. 64 lakh (all ex-showroom).

    Mercedes-Benz CLA Headlight

    Externally, the Mercedes-Benz CLA gets a connected light setup with star-shaped DRLs, closed grille with a star logo and 142 stars (talk about seeing stars!), and air vents. The sedan rides on 18-inch tyres. It also gets flush-fitting door handles, thick cladding, panoramic sunroof (fixed glass), and star-shaped LED bits in the tail section (which is also connected).

    Mercedes-Benz CLA Instrument Cluster

    Inside the cabin, the CLA EV has what the carmaker calls the MBUX Hyperscreen. It comprises a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless connectivity, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and a third co-driver entertainment screen. This Hyperscreen also comes with facial recognition and video calling (dedicated camera hardware), and it also gets the latest MB.OS with OTA support.

    Comfort and convenience features include an eight-way powered driver seat with three-point memory, heated front row, 40:20:40 split-folding second row, 40-litre frunk, pre-entry climate control, MB.Assistant with ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing, and Google Gemini integration, tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering column, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, and auto hold. The Launch Edition gets illuminated door sills, leather upholstery and edition-specific trims, 19-inch tyres with edition-specific alloys, night package, and ambient lighting.

    Mechanically, the Mercedes CLA EV, built on top of the MMA platform, gets three configurations - CLA 200 (Progressive Line) with a 58kWh battery (548km range), Launch Edition with cosmetic upgrades (based on CLA 250+), and CLA 250+ (AMG Line) with an 85.5kWh battery (792km range). Peak power output stands at 268bhp/335Nm. Built on top of an 800-volt architecture, the electric sedan supports DC fast charging of up to 320kW. There are three driving modes, as well as a user-defined custom mode. The CLA EV also has a two-speed EV transmission that uses an 11:1 gear for acceleration, and 5:1 for efficient highway cruising.

    Safety features in the Mercedes CLA include eight airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, highline TPMS, ADAS with front collision warning, lane keep assist, front collision warning, blind-spot monitor, evasive steering for vulnerable road users, AVAS, and high beam assist. Warranty coverage includes eight years/1.6 lakh kilometres.

    Deliveries for the CLA 200 begin in June 2026, while the range-topping CLA 250+ will be delivered from end-April, 2026.

    Photos by Sagar Bhanushali and Aditya Nadkarni

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    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 57.96 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 63.46 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 57.99 Lakh
    PuneRs. 57.96 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 57.95 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 58.48 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 57.97 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 57.95 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 57.90 Lakh

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