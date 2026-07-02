Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ Real-World Range Tested

Powered by an 85.5kWh battery pack

Makes 268bhp and 335Nm of torque

We will get straight to the point here. The electric Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ has delivered one of the most impressive results in our real-world EV range test. The CLA is powered by an 85.5kWh battery, delivering 268bhp and 335Nm of torque.

In our city test, the CLA 250+ covered 81km, during which we recorded an energy efficiency of 146Wh/km. Based on its usable battery capacity, that translates to a real-world driving range of approximately 590km on a full charge. On the highway, where sustained higher speeds naturally increase energy consumption, we drove the car for 74km and recorded an efficiency of 155Wh/km. Even then, the estimated range stood at a remarkable 551km.

To arrive at a realistic mixed-driving figure, we applied CarWale's standard testing formula, which gives a 75 per cent weightage to city driving and 25 per cent to highway driving. This results in an overall real-world range estimate of 580km on a full charge. For buyers looking for a luxury electric sedan with excellent real-world usability, the CLA 250+ sets a very high benchmark.