Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class Celebration Editions Launched in India

Limited to 140 units each

Priced at Rs. 62.40 lakh and Rs. 82.70 lakh, ex-showroom

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced C-Class and E-Class Celebration Editions to commemorate its 140th anniversary. These special editions are limited to 140 units each and are based on the standard models, with added features and exclusive elements.

The Celebration Editions bring a set of additional features over the regular versions. These include a dash camera, rear seat entertainment screens, rear seat cushions, and a curated collectible aimed at enhancing the ownership experience. However, it remains unclear whether these editions are based on specific variants or offered across all trims.

The C-Class is currently offered with two petrol and one diesel powertrain options. It comes equipped with features such as heated and cooled front seats, a 360-degree camera, Burmester sound system, 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Prices for the standard C-Class range start from Rs. 59.90 lakh, ex-showroom, while the Celebration Edition is priced from Rs. 62.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

The E-Class, offered exclusively in long wheelbase form in India, is available in E200, E220d, and E450 variants. It features a larger 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, electric sunblinds for the rear passengers, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging. Prices for the standard E-Class begin at Rs. 80 lakh, ex-showroom, while the Celebration Edition starts at Rs. 82.70 lakh, ex-showroom.