Mercedes-AMG SL, GT facelifts spied

Stronger V8 expected

GT probable to sell a limited-run edition

The Mercedes-AMG GT and SL facelifts were spotted testing on international grounds. Although the majority of these changes are concentrated at the front end, the rear, like most of the recently unveiled Mercedes-Benz cars, should get three-pointed star tail lights.

Interestingly, none of these spied test mules were wrapped at the rear end, and the overall appearance remained pretty much the same as other existing Mercedes-Benz cars. This gives away a probable cosmetic change – a minor one – rather than a full-blown generational update, and that's something that should ideally help it keep itself relevant in the segment. That said, the front, too, is likely to get the three-pointed star as DRLs.

Internally, not much change is anticipated. The SL and GT coupes should get an updated MB.OS, new upholstery options, and more MANUFAKTUR customisation. However, mechanical enhancements are expected. The entry-level four-pot experiment has not taken off in the enthusiast community. This is set to be replaced by inline-six motors.

We see a changing pattern here. Mercedes-Benz, in an attempt to comply with Euro-7 emission norms, is mildly electrifying its powertrains in combination with inline-six and V8 motors – all without losing drama. For India, the GT should ideally make its way as a limited-run AMG GT Black Series, given the carmaker's Rs. 1 crore+ offerings delivering strong sales numbers. If anything, the SL should ideally squeeze out more horses from its V8 motor in the facelift.