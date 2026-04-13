CarWale
    AD

    Mercedes-AMG SL, GT facelifts spied

    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    1,368 Views
    Mercedes-AMG SL, GT facelifts spied
    • Stronger V8 expected
    • GT probable to sell a limited-run edition

    The Mercedes-AMG GT and SL facelifts were spotted testing on international grounds. Although the majority of these changes are concentrated at the front end, the rear, like most of the recently unveiled Mercedes-Benz cars, should get three-pointed star tail lights.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Interestingly, none of these spied test mules were wrapped at the rear end, and the overall appearance remained pretty much the same as other existing Mercedes-Benz cars. This gives away a probable cosmetic change – a minor one – rather than a full-blown generational update, and that's something that should ideally help it keep itself relevant in the segment. That said, the front, too, is likely to get the three-pointed star as DRLs.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Left Front Three Quarter

    Internally, not much change is anticipated. The SL and GT coupes should get an updated MB.OS, new upholstery options, and more MANUFAKTUR customisation. However, mechanical enhancements are expected. The entry-level four-pot experiment has not taken off in the enthusiast community. This is set to be replaced by inline-six motors.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    We see a changing pattern here. Mercedes-Benz, in an attempt to comply with Euro-7 emission norms, is mildly electrifying its powertrains in combination with inline-six and V8 motors – all without losing drama. For India, the GT should ideally make its way as a limited-run AMG GT Black Series, given the carmaker's Rs. 1 crore+ offerings delivering strong sales numbers. If anything, the SL should ideally squeeze out more horses from its V8 motor in the facelift.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB, and A-Class Limousine Discontinued
     Next 
    Mahindra Thar Prices in India Hiked by up to Rs. 43,500

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Sedans
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 60.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 12.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Apr
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Apr
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi SQ8
    Audi SQ8
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Majestor
    Launching in 2 days
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Launching in 6 days
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.90 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 59.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.28 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 3.77 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 3.69 Crore
    DelhiRs. 3.45 Crore
    PuneRs. 3.77 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 3.78 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 3.27 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 3.75 Crore
    KolkataRs. 3.45 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 3.39 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-AMG SL, GT facelifts spied