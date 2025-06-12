Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition Launched in India

- First-ever India-inspired G-Class

- Only 30 units will be sold

Mercedes-Benz has launched the G 63 Collector's Edition in India for an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 4.30 crore. Limited to just 30 units and reserved only for the existing Mercedes-Benz top-end luxury vehicles customers, this special G-Class marks a first for Mercedes, featuring India-inspired aesthetics. It commands a premium of Rs. 66 lakh over the standard G 63, with bookings now open.

Designed collaboratively by Mercedes-Benz India and its R&D team, this edition emphasises exclusivity and personalisation, drawing inspiration from the Indian monsoons. Key exterior highlights include Mid Green Magno and Red Magno exterior shades. Each unit also boasts a 'One of Thirty' plaque on the spare wheel cover, distinct finish for the side protection strip, and 22-inch AMG-spec gold alloys.

Inside, the cabin features a striking two-tone Manufaktur Catalana Beige and Black Nappa leather upholstery with open-pore natural walnut wood trim. Mercedes will also allow owners to have a custom engraving on the dashboard grab handle.

Powering this exclusive G 63 is the familiar 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine and 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. It churns out 585bhp and 850Nm of torque, with a further boost of an additional 22bhp from the mild-hybrid system. It comes paired with a nine-speed DCT automatic gearbox, enabling a sprint time from zero to 100kmph 4.4 seconds (claimed).