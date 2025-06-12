CarWale
    AD

    Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition Launched in India

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    3,832 Views
    Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition Launched in India

    - First-ever India-inspired G-Class

    - Only 30 units will be sold

    Mercedes-Benz has launched the G 63 Collector's Edition in India for an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 4.30 crore. Limited to just 30 units and reserved only for the existing Mercedes-Benz top-end luxury vehicles customers, this special G-Class marks a first for Mercedes, featuring India-inspired aesthetics. It commands a premium of Rs. 66 lakh over the standard G 63, with bookings now open.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Front View

    Designed collaboratively by Mercedes-Benz India and its R&D team, this edition emphasises exclusivity and personalisation, drawing inspiration from the Indian monsoons. Key exterior highlights include Mid Green Magno and Red Magno exterior shades. Each unit also boasts a 'One of Thirty' plaque on the spare wheel cover, distinct finish for the side protection strip, and 22-inch AMG-spec gold alloys.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin features a striking two-tone Manufaktur Catalana Beige and Black Nappa leather upholstery with open-pore natural walnut wood trim. Mercedes will also allow owners to have a custom engraving on the dashboard grab handle.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Left Front Three Quarter

    Powering this exclusive G 63 is the familiar 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine and 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. It churns out 585bhp and 850Nm of torque, with a further boost of an additional 22bhp from the mild-hybrid system. It comes paired with a nine-speed DCT automatic gearbox, enabling a sprint time from zero to 100kmph 4.4 seconds (claimed).

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift Coming Soon
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Aces BNCAP with 5-Star Rating!

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 21.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Rs. 53.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Launching Soon
    Jun 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 46.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 60.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 3.07 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 3.14 Crore
    DelhiRs. 3.00 Crore
    PuneRs. 3.20 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 3.14 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 2.78 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 3.19 Crore
    KolkataRs. 2.94 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 2.88 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition Launched in India