    Mercedes-AMG Developing New SUV with Over 1,000bhp

    Sagar Bhanushali

    • Rivals include Ferrari Purosangue and Lotus Eletre
    • Powered by an entirely new engine

    Mercedes-AMG has received the green light to develop a super SUV with over 1,000bhp. We have seen a glimpse of it through the single teaser image released last November. With the new spy pictures now available, we have a much clearer idea of how this high-performance SUV will look.

    The Mercedes-AMG SUV is the second model to be built on AMG’s EA platform. The first is the successor to the AMG GT four-door (X290) sedan, which has already been spotted in various locations last year. However, the second derivative will be a separate pure-electric AMG SUV, expected to produce well over 1,000bhp.

    This super SUV from Mercedes-AMG will then compete against the BMW XM from M GmbH and the Lotus Eletre. Other competitors could be the Lamborghini Urus and the Ferrari Purosangue, at least in terms of technical data and performance.

    Mercedes-AMG will present the new AMG.EA e-platform at the end of 2025, with cars made on this platform reaching dealerships in 2026. It will not only have its own cell chemistry, but also new engines. The axial flux engine is extremely compact, yet a torque monster. A single AMG axial flux electric motor delivers 486bhp and 800Nm, weighing just 24kg. For the AMG.EA platform, one motor is installed on the front axle, and one on the rear axle. The system output of the AMG.EA models - which will roll off the production line in Sindelfingen - is around 972bhp and 1,600Nm.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 1.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
