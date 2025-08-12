Mercedes AMG CLE53 4MATIC+ Launched in India at Rs. 1.35 Crore

Powered by an AMG-tuned 3.0-litre inline-six petrol

Gets rear-wheel steering

The Mercedes AMG CLE53 4MATIC+ has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 1.35 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings will open soon, with deliveries slated to follow immediately. It can be had in six standard colours and two optional Manufaktur paint schemes.

Exterior

Up front, the face is dominated by the AMG-spec grille, while the bonnet gets two power domes as a part of the muscular look. In this profile, you can see the 21-inch wheels (with red brake callipers), frameless doors, and AMG side blades. The rear is dominated by the wraparound rectangular tail lamps and quad exhaust tips. It measures 4.91 metres with a wheelbase of 2.87 metres, and is offered as a four-seat model.

Interior and Feature List

The cabin is standard AMG fare, with elements like the dual-deck AMG steering wheel and AMG sport pedals. The driver gets a digital screen, while the infotainment system is an 11.9-inch vertically oriented central display tilted six degrees towards the driver. Despite its AMG leanings, it offers a significant amount of practicality, thanks to a massive boot and split-folding second-row seats. Its other big party piece is a panoramic sunroof.

On the features front, this CLE53 AMG has quite a lot, and here is what's in store:

Dual-zone climate control

Burmester sound system

Wireless phone mirroring and charging

Hands-free boot opening

Puddle lamps

Dual digital displays

Auto parking

Driver assistance systems

HUD with augmented display

360-degree camera

3.0-litre Inline-six

Powering this two-door sports car is a 3.0-litre inline-six, producing 450bhp and 560Nm. The engine is mated to an AMG-tuned nine-speed AT and is channelled to all four wheels via the German automaker's 4MATIC AWD system. The zero to 100kmph time is 4.2 seconds, and it tops out at 270kmph. As a part of the deal, you get AMG-spec active ride control, dynamic plus package, race mode, drift mode, and rear-wheel steering.

Official Statement

Remarking on this occasion, Santosh Iyer, CEO and MD, Mercedes-Benz India, said, 'The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé completely redefines the luxury performance category, further strengthening our top-end luxury offering. This stunning performance coupé delivers the perfect balance of driving performance, an unmatched executive presence and an unrivalled sense of occasion. With eight launches in 2025, our top-end luxury vehicle strategy has been very successful, garnering immense customer response and elevating the desirability of Mercedes-Benz in the market.'