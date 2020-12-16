McLaren Sabre begins public road tests

- McLaren Sabre is internally codenamed as the BC-03

- The model will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with electric motors

McLaren’s new model under the Ultimate Series range has been snapped in the wild. The model, likely to be called the Sabre, is internally codenamed as the BC-03 and will be a limited-edition vehicle upon launch.

Inspired by the McLaren Ultimate Vision GT concept that was unveiled in 2017, the McLaren Sabre looks similar to the previously leaked images that suggested a hypercar from the house of Woking and was in the works since 2018.

Coming to the test-mule, the McLaren Sabre gets a sharp fascia that includes sleek headlamps, a large air dam, and what seem to be air vents near the lower side of the windscreen. On either side, the model receives air ducts behind the doors, half-cut windows, new alloy wheels, and door-mounted ORVMs. At the rear, the hypercar will benefit from extensive body work to make the most of its aerodynamic design, evident from the spoiler that spans the width of the vehicle, air intakes on the engine cover, a large diffuser, and a centrally-mounted exhaust.

Under the hood, the McLaren Sabre is expected to source power from the Senna’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, albeit with a pair of electric motors. The combined power output is rumoured to stand at 1,134bhp and 1,275Nm of torque. Reports also suggest that the McLaren Sabre will be limited to just 15 units worldwide, although official details are likely to surface around the time of the model’s debut.