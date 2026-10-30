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    Maserati GT2 Stradale Launched in India at Rs. 5.72 Crore

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Maserati GT2 Stradale Launched in India at Rs. 5.72 Crore
    • Limited-edition supercar
    • Twin-turbo V6 engine produces 631bhp/729Nm

    Maserati India has introduced its updated range of cars in the country today. Among these refreshes is an all-new launch called the GT2 Stradale. Essentially a road-legal version of the brand’s GT2 race car based on the MC20, it is limited to 914 units across the globe.

    Maserati MC20 Engine Shot

    Priced at Rs. 5.72 crore (ex-showroom), the new Maserati GT2 Stradale sources firepower from a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that develops 631bhp and 720Nm. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, it can sprint from 0-100kmph in 2.8 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 324kmph. Also up for offer are four drive modes, namely Corsa, Sport, GT, and Wet.

    In terms of design, the new GT2 Stradale features the aero package from the GT2 race car. There is a carbon-fibre overload all around, including the massive rear wing. The fascia has been tweaked in order to improve airflow. Similarly, the air intakes in the rear fender have got a big overhaul, thus improving the flow of cold air to the engine and radiator by 16 per cent. The model is claimed to produce 500kg of downforce at 280kmph. The model rides on 20-inch single-nut forged wheels.

    Maserati MC20 Dashboard

    Inside, the Maserati GT2 Stradale features a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with carbon-fibre and Alcantara inserts, rectangular screens for the driver’s display and the infotainment system, floating centre console, butterfly doors, carbon-fibre seats in two sizes, and four-point seatbelts

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