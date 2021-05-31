Maserati Grecale teased as next SUV after Levante

- Expected debut later this year

- Will get both petrol and hybrid powertrains

Maserati has been working on a new product that will grow its SUV line-up from one to two for quite some time now. A prototype of the smaller SUV – to be called the Grecale – that will be positioned below the Levante has been officially teased by the Italian carmaker.

Details remain unclear at this moment as Maserati has only given out three (this time not the blurred) images of the Greycal as the prototype visited their plant in Modena, Italy alongside the Stellantis chairman John Elkann and CEO Carlos Tavares. But we can take an educated guess that it will be based on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, being under the same Stellantis umbrella. It appears to be the same size as well.

This means that there will be a turbocharged V6 on offer alongside the newfound hybrid line-up for the Maserati. It will also have a pure-electric version down the line but a conventionally powered model will debut first. Appearance-wise, it shouldn't look much different from the Levante both inside and out as Maserati would share the same parts bin for the two SUVs.

Maserati promises an end-2021 debut for Grecale with global sales expected in 2022. If the model offensive of the Modena-based car maker in India is anything to go by we could expect the Grecale to reach our shores sooner rather than later.