Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte gets Trofeo treatment and a Ferrari V8

- A V8 engine in Ghibli for the first time

- The pair are the fastest Maserati sedans ever

Just a month after introducing its first-ever electrified model – Ghibli Hybrid – Maserati has revealed the spanking new Trofeo version of the two sedans in its line-up. Both the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo share the same Ferrari-sourced V8 which also powers the Levante Trofeo.

The 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 puts out 580 horsepower (590 in some markets) and 730Nm of twisting force. Power is sent to rear wheels only through an eight-speed ZF-derived automatic. In terms of performance, the Ghibli Trofeo takes just 4.3 seconds to clock 0-100kmph while the Quattroporte is just two-tenths of a second slower – being the heavier of the two. Where the Levante Trofeo was limited to 302kmph, these two sedans can hit a limiter at 326kmph, making them the fastest Maserati sedans ever.

Under the skin, the Trofeo badges bring in something the Italian carmaker calls ‘Integrated Vehicle Control’ (IVC) system. They also get a special Corsa button to unleash all the firepower down to the tarmac. Also included is the launch control function. Part of the package is the updated ADAS driver-assist system.

In terms of styling, the high-performance models get a revised front grille, reworked air-ducts and redesigned tail lamps. With the black piano finish on the tweaked grille, there are carbon fibre and red accents present all around the four-door models. The tail lamps – as seen on the Ghibli Hybrid – are inspired by the Alfieri Concept and 3200GT. And the pair sits on 21-inch aluminium Orione wheels.

On the inside, the updated cabin gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen system in both the sedans replacing the 8.4-inch unit still in service in the Levante. Meanwhile, the upholstery is swathed in full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather. Also, the next update for these sedans is a few years away, so the Italian marque has also provided their newest connected car tech a part of the update.

We do expect these high-performance Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo to make their way to our shores as well. But that will take some time. Now we wait for the MC20!