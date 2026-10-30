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    Maserati Bets Big on India; Opens New Dealership and Unveils GT2 Stradale

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    Haji Chakralwale
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    Maserati Bets Big on India; Opens New Dealership and Unveils GT2 Stradale
    • The Italian luxury carmaker has opened its third flagship dealership in India
    • Maserati has also showcased its refreshed 2027 range

    Maserati is making it clear that India is no longer just another market on its global expansion map. The Italian luxury carmaker is looking at the country with renewed interest, and its latest announcements suggest that it is preparing to play a much bigger role here.

    The brand has expanded its retail footprint with a new flagship dealership in Mumbai, developed in partnership with Navnit Motors. This becomes Maserati's third flagship outlet in the country, following its dealerships in Delhi and Bengaluru. Alongside the opening, the company also showcased the refreshed 2027 versions of the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    However, the biggest talking point of the event was undoubtedly the GT2 Stradale. Maserati unveiled its track-focused supercar in India and announced a price of Rs. 5.72 crore. The brand itself describes the GT2 Stradale as a barely road-legal race car, which is quite an interesting way of positioning a product in a market where most luxury car buyers are still looking for comfort, exclusivity and everyday usability.

    Dashboard

    Interestingly, Maserati revealed that it has already received a handful of bookings for the GT2 Stradale, with Indian customers showing considerable interest in its products. While this is hardly a volume-driven offering, it does indicate that there is an audience in India willing to spend big on something rather special.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Grecale, however, remains the most important product for Maserati in India. It is the brand's entry point into the luxury SUV space and is likely to do the heavy lifting when it comes to sales. This is also where the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could make a meaningful difference. Maserati believes that a favourable trade agreement could help make its products more accessible, with the Grecale potentially benefiting significantly from reduced import duties.

    And that is an important point. Maserati has some genuinely desirable products, but pricing remains a major hurdle in India. A more competitive price could help the brand reach a wider set of buyers, particularly those considering established luxury SUV offerings from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

    Carwale Exclusive:

    There is more happening behind the scenes than what Maserati showcased in Mumbai. In an exclusive development, we understand that the Italian carmaker is working on a larger SUV that will sit above the Grecale and take on the likes of the Porsche Cayenne.

    The company is expected to offer an exclusive preview of its future product lineup in December 2026. Maserati is reportedly taking a select group of its existing customers and investors to Modena, Italy, for a first look at what is coming next. This will offer an early glimpse into the brand's future direction and the products it intends to introduce.

    A larger SUV makes a lot of sense for Maserati. The Grecale gives it an entry into the luxury SUV segment, but a more premium and spacious offering could help it compete in a considerably more lucrative space. The Porsche Cayenne has established itself as a strong name in this category, and taking on a product of that stature will require more than just an Italian badge and an attractive design.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    For now, Maserati's immediate focus appears to be strengthening its presence, improving accessibility and building a stronger customer base in India. The new Mumbai dealership, refreshed model range and GT2 Stradale are all part of that push.

    The bigger question is whether Maserati can translate the interest it is seeing today into sustainable sales. India has plenty of buyers who appreciate exotic cars, but winning them over consistently will come down to product positioning, pricing and after-sales experience. If the FTA works in its favour and the upcoming larger SUV delivers, Maserati could finally have a more compelling proposition for the Indian luxury car market.

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