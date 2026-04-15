Maruti Victoris: Why This Maruti Feels Different - Opinion

There is a certain predictability that comes with a Maruti. Sensible, efficient, dependable and easy to recommend. But frankly, rarely aspirational. The Victoris, however, subtly shifts that narrative. It doesn’t abandon Maruti’s core philosophy, but it proves that sensibility and desirability no longer have to be mutually exclusive.

Surprising, right?

From behind the wheel, the Victoris immediately feels engineered for everyday life. Visibility is excellent thanks to the generous glass area, the seating position is natural, and every control falls exactly where you expect it to. There’s no learning curve here, just familiarity done well. While some 'Maruti-parts-bin' familiarity is still evident, which seems inevitable in a Maruti, the overall design feels fresh enough to avoid feeling utterly derivative.

Plus, it’s feature-equipped without feeling cluttered, and that ease of use becomes one of its strongest attributes. The cabin itself is airy, spacious and comfortable, with seats that feel genuinely supportive over longer drives. It’s premium enough in the ways that matter, even if the infotainment system lets the effort down mildly. Functionally sound, yes, but visually dated, reminding me of the Ford EcoSport's screen in some ways.

On the road, the Victoris reinforces its easy-going nature. The steering is light and predictable, controls are effortless, and the automatic gearbox works almost instinctively. The gear lever design may feel dated, but its operation is anything but. Shifts are smooth, timely and well judged. Like a second mind working quietly in the background.

The engine is where the Victoris truly impresses, more so when driven calmly. Yes, it does not like being hustled and in the process becomes vocal. But with a light right foot, it feels exceptionally refined, tractable at low speeds and never jerky, delivering exactly the response required for everyday driving, even in engine start/stop situations.

Plus, NVH levels are remarkably low, to the point where external noise barely filters into the cabin. It’s calmer than expected, more so even than some larger, more expensive SUVs, and that overall flat ride quality plays a huge role in how mature the Victoris feels.

There are small curiosities, though. The doors are extremely light, requiring almost no effort to shut. Sure, it’s a usability win, but it does briefly raise questions about perceived solidity, despite the five-star BNCAP rating. And while the audio system is usable, it doesn’t really match the vibe of a discerning listener.

Yet taken as a whole, the Victoris does not try to impress through gimmicks or excessive tech dumping. It earns appreciation through polish, ease and quiet competence. And that’s why it stands out. In a year crowded with dramatic launches and feature overload, the Maruti Victoris feels refreshingly confident in its restraint.

By delivering exceptional usability, refinement and everyday comfort, it redefines what a 'sensible' choice can feel like. Which is precisely what made it win the Indian Car of the Year 2026 award.