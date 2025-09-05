Maruti Victoris SUV Base Variant Detailed in Pictures

LXi variant offered with petrol and CNG powertrains

Pre-bookings underway for Rs. 11,000

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki pulled the covers off the Victoris SUV. To be retailed only via the Arena chain of dealerships, the prices of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The new Victoris will be offered in six variants, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi+, and ZXi+ (O). We will now take a closer look at the entry-level LXi variant. Key exterior highlights include halogen projector headlamps, LED tail lights and turn indicators, silver front and rear skid plates, shark-fin antenna, and a high-mounted LED stop lamp.

Inside, the 2025 Maruti Victoris comes equipped with a Black and Ivory theme, Piano Black inserts, 4.2-inch TFT screen, 60:40 split rear seats, adjustable headrests for all seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, front sliding armrest with storage, and rear armrest with cup holders.

Further, it gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, and steering-mounted controls. The safety kit includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, TCS, EDC, HHA, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, and seatbelt reminder system.

Under the hood, the upcoming Victoris SUV, in its base variant avatar, will be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol version will develop 102bhp and 139Nm, while the CNG version will belt out 87bhp and 121Nm. We have detailed the version-wise fuel-efficiency figures, details of which you can find on our website.