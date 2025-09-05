CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Victoris SUV Base Variant Detailed in Pictures

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    77,002 Views
    Maruti Victoris SUV Base Variant Detailed in Pictures
    • LXi variant offered with petrol and CNG powertrains
    • Pre-bookings underway for Rs. 11,000

    Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki pulled the covers off the Victoris SUV. To be retailed only via the Arena chain of dealerships, the prices of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Front View

    The new Victoris will be offered in six variants, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi+, and ZXi+ (O). We will now take a closer look at the entry-level LXi variant. Key exterior highlights include halogen projector headlamps, LED tail lights and turn indicators, silver front and rear skid plates, shark-fin antenna, and a high-mounted LED stop lamp.

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Right Side View

    Inside, the 2025 Maruti Victoris comes equipped with a Black and Ivory theme, Piano Black inserts, 4.2-inch TFT screen, 60:40 split rear seats, adjustable headrests for all seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, front sliding armrest with storage, and rear armrest with cup holders.

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Left Rear Three Quarter

    Further, it gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, and steering-mounted controls. The safety kit includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, TCS, EDC, HHA, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, and seatbelt reminder system.

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Dashboard

    Under the hood, the upcoming Victoris SUV, in its base variant avatar, will be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol version will develop 102bhp and 139Nm, while the CNG version will belt out 87bhp and 121Nm. We have detailed the version-wise fuel-efficiency figures, details of which you can find on our website.

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Image
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Citroen Basalt X Launched in India at Rs 9.42 Lakh
     Next 
    From Hybrid to CNG: All Engine Options Maruti Victoris Gets

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Sep
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 20.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.28 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 67.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman JCW
    MINI Countryman JCW

    Rs. 50.00 - 52.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025
    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

    Rs. 12.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Jaguar E-Pace
    Jaguar E-Pace

    Rs. 71.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 3
    Vinfast VF 3

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.50 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.07 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.31 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.50 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.11 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.65 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.12 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.27 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.93 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Victoris SUV Base Variant Detailed in Pictures