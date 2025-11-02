CarWale
    Maruti Victoris Garners over 30k Bookings, Petrol Version Leads Sales

    Dwij Bhandut

    • Non-CNG versions dominate
    • 16 per cent demand for ADAS variants

    The Maruti Suzuki Victoris was recently launched as an Arena-exclusive model, effectively addressing bottlenecks associated with the Grand Vitara – accessibility and upgraded features. Essentially a smarter Grand Vitara with Level 2 ADAS, and the first Maruti to onboard the said safety tech, the Victoris has seen a strong demand influx.

    The Victoris gets smart/strong-hybrid options, and an NA+CNG variant. Non-CNG models accounted for 53 per cent bookings, while CNG variants accounted for 11,000 bookings. However, its ADAS variants saw a modest demand, taking 16 per cent of the pie. The carmaker also stated the eCVT variants have also started picking pace.

    The Victoris offers a diversity of powertrains – mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and CNG (underbody tank). A 1.5L engine is mutual to all.

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
