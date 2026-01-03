CarWale
    Maruti Victoris Crosses 14,000 Sales in December 2025

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Victoris Crosses 14,000 Sales in December 2025

    • Prices start at Rs. 10.50 lakh

    • Positioned as a flagship Arena product

    Maruti Suzuki’s biggest move last year was the launch of the Victoris SUV. Positioned as Arena’s flagship product, the new SUV proved to be a hit right from the launch, registering strong bookings and going on to win the ICOTY award.

    After recording 13,496 unit sales in November, the Victoris crossed the 14,000-unit mark in December, continuing its strong sales momentum. The SUV is currently priced fromRs. 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and is offered across six variants.

    That said, the brand is currently sitting on close to 70,000 pending orders for the Victoris, with over 35,000 units delivered so far. This underlines the strong market response,and highlights the impact of Maruti Suzuki’s strategy of introducing the Victoris as a flagship model in its Arena range.

