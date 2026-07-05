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    Maruti Victoris CNG Variants Accounted For 50 Per Cent Bookings in June 2026

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Maruti Victoris CNG Variants Accounted For 50 Per Cent Bookings in June 2026
    • Available with three powertrain options
    • Gets an underbody CNG tank

    Maruti Suzuki introduced the Victoris in India in September last year, with prices starting at Rs. 1.050 lakh (ex-showroom). This model is the second entrant from the brand in the mid-size SUV market after the Grand Vitara, and has been successful in making its place and creating additional sales for the company, an approach followed by Tata with the Sierra and Curvv, and the Creta and the Seltos, but in a broader spectrum.

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Left Front Three Quarter

    The Indian automaker recently announced key data from last month. What is to be noted here is that the CNG variants of this Renault Duster rival amassed half of the model’s total booking numbers in July 2026. This certainly reflects a strong demand for the more affordable and eco-friendly fuel-consuming car from Maruti, but it should also be noted that the carmaker does not sell diesel-powered vehicles in India, and hence this could be a part of the reason for the higher demand.

    The Victoris is the first Maruti CNG model to be sold in India with an underbody CNG tank, which helps free up space in the boot to accommodate additional luggage. This technology will soon filter down to other Maruti cars, with the next in line likely to be the updated Brezza when it arrives later this month.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Apart from the CNG version, Maruti offers the Victoris with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrains. Transmission options include five-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and e-CVT units. Also up for offer is an AllGrip trim.

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