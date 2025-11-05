Maruti to Launch 8 New SUVs, Projects Capturing 50pc Market Share

Largest carmaker (by volume) in India

Multi-powertrain approach to encompass bio-fuels like CBG

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) currently holds about 40 per cent market share in the Indian automotive landscape. The carmaker, in a recent conference, confirmed launching eight new SUVs by FY 2030-31, the latter of which was charted out at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.

Just over a month ago, Suzuki International charted out a multi-powertrain strategy, which included petrol, CNG, CBG, EV, FFV, and hybrids (Super Ene-Charge). Notably, the upcoming eight-SUV ensemble does not include the Victoris and the e Vitara. Given that powertrain diversification enables cost-effectiveness across segments, this strategy, coupled with Maruti’s major market share in India, should bolster the 50 per cent projection. Leaving the isolated case aside, the competition is hotter than ever, and aligning consumer interest with the aforementioned strategy is the only way that this projection can be realised.

Maruti’s latest launch in the Indian market, the Victoris, addresses accessbility-related issues, given that the latest iteration retails through the Arena chain of dealerships. Essentialy a smarter Grand Vitara with Level 2 ADAS, it gets mild- and strong-hybrid, as well as an underbody CNG option, which is a segment-first implementation. The e Vitara launch is also in the pipeline, and the EV will take centre stage in the carmaker’s India portfolio by end-2025.