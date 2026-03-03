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    Maruti to Expand Capacity at Gujarat Plant by July

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Maruti to Expand Capacity at Gujarat Plant by July
    • Global Production hub for the e Vitara
    • Second plant in the region announced

    Maruti has announced that it will expand production capacity at the Gujarat facility by July, as the plant is currently operating at 100 per cent of its bandwidth. The company is working on adding a fourth line to the plant, and this will be joined by capacity expansion at their Kharkhoda facility, which is expected to go online in May. Both of these are expected to add an additional capacity of five lakh units by the end of the financial year.

    One of the big beneficiaries of the same is expected to be the e Vitara, which is produced for the world at the automaker’s Gujarat plant, with the current bandwidth capped at 2,000-2,500 units a month. This index also includes exports and supply to its OEM partner, Toyota, which sells the car as the Urban Cruiser Ebella, with prices of the latter yet to be announced. The e Vitara was recently launched in India, with a starting price of Rs. 15.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

    Maruti had recently announced that it would build a second plant in Gujarat, and it had acquired land for the same from the state government. The plant is expected to go online by FY 2029, and it will be built with an investment of Rs. 4,960 crore over the next few years.

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