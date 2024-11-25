CarWale
    Maruti Swift hybrid spotted testing in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Swift hybrid spotted testing in India
    • Returns a claimed mileage of 24.5kmpl
    • India-spec Swift has a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.8kmpl

    According to images surfaced on the web, Maruti Suzuki is testing the hybrid version of the Swift hatchback in India. The brand currently offers the standard 1.2-litre Z Series petrol engine for the India-spec car.

    The Swift hybrid spied testing on Indian roads lacked any kind of camouflage. Additionally, the test car featured a ‘hybrid’ badge on the tailgate, hinting at what could be the sole change with the unit. Globally, the Swift is offered with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z Series petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

    The petrol engine produces 81bhp and 107Nm, while the electric motor develops 3bhp and 60Nm. There is a CVT gearbox on offer, and the international-spec car also gets the 4WD system. The hybrid Swift returns a claimed mileage of 24.5kmpl. On the other hand, the India-spec Swift is available with the same 1.2-litre motor, which generates 80bhp and 112Nm of torque, paired with five-speed manual and AMT transmissions.

    The sole highlight of the hybrid powertrain over the standard counterpart is the efficiency, which the model sold in India already trumps at 24.8kmpl. Notably, the CNG version is claimed to deliver a much higher mileage of 32.85km/kg. It remains to be seen whether Maruti will introduce the hybrid version of the car to the Indian market. The company could even be undertaking component testing here.

