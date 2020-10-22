CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant crosses one-million production units

    Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant crosses one-million production units

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    604 Views
    Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant crosses one-million production units

    -Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant crosses one-million accumulated production units mark

    - Suzuki Maruti Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) soonest to reach the milestone

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced crossing the accumulated one-million production mark at its plant in Gujarat. This vehicle achieving this landmark was the Baleno in the phoenix red shade. 

    Maruti Suzuki had set up the Suzuki Maruti Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) plant in February, 2017 beginning with the production of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Since then, it has expanded its capacity and now produces the Swift and models for global exports. SMG attained the position of the fastest growing production sites within a span of approximately three and half years. MSIL further plans to strengthen its manufacturing operations, thereby boosting Government’s ‘Make-in-India’ initiative.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View

    Maruti continues to be the highest-selling car manufacturer in India with the Baleno and Swift being the most popular and bestsellers for the brand in the hatchback segment. The former is sold through Maruti’s premium Nexa channel while the latter through Arena outlets. With the sales now showing progressive improvement and the festive season around the corner, car sales growth is likely to show an upward trend in the months to come. To know more about the available discounts on Maruti cars this month, please tap here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 5.70 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    • baleno
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.19 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.89 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.40 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.76 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.29 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.19 Lakh
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - October 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars