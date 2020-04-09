Maruti Suzuki XL6 sales cross 22,000 units in FY2019-20

- Clocks sales of 22,117 units in eight months

- Maruti Suzuki dispatched 2,221 units of XL6 in March 2020

- Combined, the XL6 and Ertiga sold 1.12 lakh units in FY2019-20

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has recorded sales of 22,117 units in FY2019-20. What's interesting is that the XL6 reached this milestone in eight months, since the MPV was launched in India in August 2019.

Maruti Suzuki dispatched 2,221 units of the XL6 in March. While the sales sure look lower than the preceding month, the overall Indian automotive industry recorded decline in sales as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a beefier and premium version of the new-gen Ertiga, and is retailed via the Nexa dealerships. The premium six-seater is only available with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor that also gets a mild-hybrid system. It is offered with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic.