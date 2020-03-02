Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki witness 1.6 per cent drop in sales in February

March 02, 2020, 09:43 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Maruti Suzuki witness 1.6 per cent drop in sales in February

- Total domestic vehicle sales drop by 1.6 per cent in February 

- Exports, Mini car and utility car segment 

The overall domestic sales for Maruti Suzuki have dropped by 1.6 per cent last month with 1,36,849 units sold in February 2020 as against 1,39,100 units sold in same period last year. The utility vehicle segment (includes Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6) has witnessed a 3.5 per cent growth in sales with 22,604 units sold in February 2020 as against 21,834 units sold in the same period last year.

The total export sales have increased by 7.1 per cent with 10,261 units sold in February 2020 as against 9,582 units sold in the same period last year. The mini segment (Alto and S-Presso) car sales have increased by 11.1 per cent with 27,499 units sold last month as against 24,751 units sold in February 2019. The compact segment (Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S) has witnessed a sales drop by 3.9 per cent with 69,828 last month as against 72,678 units sold in the same period last year. 

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • Ertiga
