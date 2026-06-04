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    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Introduced in India

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    Jay Shah
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    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Introduced in India
    • India's first mass-market flex fuel car
    • Supports ethanol blends from E20 to E85

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R Flex Fuel in India, making it the country's first mass-market car to support flex fuel technology. Prices are yet to be announced. The launch took place in the presence of Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Engine Shot

    The Wagon R Flex Fuel was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo in early 2024 and has now made it to production. The car's existing petrol engine has been tweaked to support this fuel compatibility, allowing it to run on ethanol blends ranging from E20 all the way up to E85 where the numbers represent the percentage of ethanol mixed with petrol. At E85, the car runs predominantly on ethanol with only 15 percent petrol content, making it a meaningful step toward reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Open Fuel Lid

    The availability of flex fuel, however, remains the key challenge for wider adoption. At present, dispensing outlets are limited to 50 to 100 locations across the Delhi-NCR region and the Mumbai-Nagpur corridor. The government has set an ambitious target of rolling out 5,000 outlets across the country by the end of 2027 a number that, if achieved, would significantly expand the practical usability of flex fuel vehicles for everyday buyers.

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