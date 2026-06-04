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    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioFlex (FFV): Photos and Highlights

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioFlex (FFV): Photos and Highlights
    • Up to E85 supported
    • Suggestion to bring Euro 6 vehicles after FFV conversion

    The government of India is pushing higher ethanol blends in petrol, up to the point of reaching E100. Although the latter will not be rolled out anytime soon, today's unveil of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioFlex was graced by Nitin Gadkari, Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Hardeep Singh Puri, Honourable Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Here are a few real-life glimpses of the mass-market, entry-level FFV hatchback.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The entire silhouette has remained unchanged. The hatch wears a Flex Fuel decal, which is unlikely to be carried over in the production version.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Open Fuel Lid

    Opening the fuel lid, an E85 badge can be seen. This means that the Wagon R FFV can support blends of up to E85. A majority of engine components have been reworked to support high ethanol percentages. This is evident in the engine bay, where quite a lot of plastics have been thickened. No technical specifications have been revealed yet.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Engine Shot

    The government has been pushing for higher ethanol blends in petrol-powered vehicles, citing reduced import dependence. The honourable ministers also highlighted that India, through increased ethanol production, can become a self-reliant producer of energy. At the same time, Gadkari also suggested the carmaker to bring Euro 6-compliant vehicles to India, possibly after converting them to FFVs (Flex-fuel vehicles).

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