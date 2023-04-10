Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Celerio prices hiked by up to Rs. 1,500

- Gets a uniform hike of Rs. 1,500 across all trims

- Now comes with a BS6 2.0 engine

With the start of the new financial year, Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike across all the models in its portfolio. As a result, the Wagon R and Celerio are now dearer by up to Rs. 1,500 across all the variants.

The hatchbacks are broadly offered in four trims namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi. After the price revision, the Celerio now starts from Rs. 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXi variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 7.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec ZXi+ AMT version. The Wagon R, on the other hand, starts from Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant all the way up to Rs. 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Apart from the updated prices, no other changes have been reported on the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio. The hatchbacks continue to be available with two petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre gasoline and a 1.0-litre petrol-CNG engine. The petrol engine can be had in a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, while the CNG can be only had in a five-speed manual transmission.