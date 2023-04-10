CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Celerio prices hiked by up to Rs. 1,500

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Gets a uniform hike of Rs. 1,500 across all trims

    - Now comes with a BS6 2.0 engine                                                                                                                                               

    With the start of the new financial year, Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike across all the models in its portfolio. As a result, the Wagon R and Celerio are now dearer by up to Rs. 1,500 across all the variants.    

    The hatchbacks are broadly offered in four trims namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi. After the price revision, the Celerio now starts from Rs. 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXi variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 7.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec ZXi+ AMT version. The Wagon R, on the other hand, starts from Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant all the way up to Rs. 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Apart from the updated prices, no other changes have been reported on the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio. The hatchbacks continue to be available with two petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre gasoline and a 1.0-litre petrol-CNG engine. The petrol engine can be had in a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, while the CNG can be only had in a five-speed manual transmission.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Gallery

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 6.48 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 6.11 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 6.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 6.68 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 6.16 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 6.45 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 6.15 Lakh

