Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift petrol SHVS spied; to be showcased at 2020 Auto Expo

- The 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine will replace the existing 1.3-litre diesel unit

- Some variants to get mild hybrid system

- To be available in five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter option

Maruti Suzuki has been planning on introducing a petrol version for its popular-selling compact SUV, the Vitara Brezza. Currently, the Vitara Brezza is limited to the 1.3-litre diesel engine which is available in manual and AMT options. As revealed in spy images, the compact SUV will soon get a petrol variant with ‘Smart Hybrid’ technology. The upcoming Vitara Brezza facelift will get a BS6-compliant petrol engine and will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will get a redesigned grille and larger foglamps. Additionally, the vehicle gets new alloy wheel design along a new paint scheme. The rear section features tweaked taillights and a revised rear bumper. The spied vehicle also features a SHVS-badge at the rear thereby indicating that some of the variants will be available with the mild hybrid system.

Mechanically, the Vitara Brezza facelift will get the 1.5-litre petrol engine which currently powers the Ertiga, XL6 and the Ciaz. The engine is available in five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter options. As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to be offered with features like Smartplay infotainment system along with other features like sunroof, cruise control, more airbags and different upholstery.

Photo Source: RL