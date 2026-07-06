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    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Prices Reduced Despite Strong Sales

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    Haji Chakralwale
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    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Prices Reduced Despite Strong Sales
    • Select petrol variants receive a price cut of up to Rs. 39,000
    • Hybrid and CNG versions continue to attract benefits of up to Rs. 90,000

    Over the past few weeks, we've seen almost every carmaker revise prices upwards. Maruti Suzuki, however, has gone in the opposite direction. The carmaker has reduced the prices of select petrol variants of the Victoris by up to approximately Rs. 39,000, making it one of the few models in the market to become more affordable instead of costlier.

    What's interesting is that this isn't a move to revive demand. The Victoris has been one of Maruti Suzuki's better-performing SUVs since its launch, consistently featuring among the brand's highest-selling utility vehicles. In fact, healthy demand would normally justify a price hike, making this revision rather unusual.

    There's another side to the story too. Along with the revised prices, Maruti Suzuki continues to offer benefits of up to Rs. 90,000 on the Strong Hybrid variants, while the CNG versions are available with offers of up to Rs. 80,000. On paper, that may seem surprising for a model that's already selling well.

    The explanation likely lies in the variant mix rather than the overall sales numbers. While the Victoris has found plenty of buyers, the standard petrol versions are expected to account for a large share of those sales. The Strong Hybrid, despite its impressive fuel efficiency, carries a sizeable premium, and the additional benefits help reduce that gap. Likewise, attractive offers on the CNG variants help Maruti Suzuki maintain its advantage in a segment where running costs remain a key deciding factor.

    The price revision also keeps the Victoris competitive at a time when buyers have more options than ever in the mid-size SUV space. Instead of chasing volumes, Maruti Suzuki appears to be fine-tuning its pricing strategy to improve the appeal of specific powertrain options while ensuring the Victoris continues to offer strong value.

    In a market where price hikes have become the norm, it's not every day that a popular SUV becomes more affordable. That alone makes the Victoris' latest revision worth taking note of.

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    AhmedabadRs. 11.72 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.31 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.93 Lakh

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