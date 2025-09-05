Maruti Suzuki Victoris Arrives at Dealerships Ahead of Launch

First real-world look of the Victoris after its unveil

Bookings underway; launch expected in October 2025

Maruti Suzuki’s all-new SUV, the Victoris, has started arriving at dealerships across the country. This marks the first real-world look at the model after its official unveil earlier this week. Positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara, the Victoris will be retailed via Maruti’s Arena outlets.

The SUV features a modern design highlighted by a bold grille, connected LED DRLs, and a sharp rear profile. Inside, it is equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Other highlights include Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a premium Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos, and wireless smartphone connectivity. Safety is enhanced by its five-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Under the hood, the Victoris will be offered with multiple powertrain options, including mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and CNG with an innovative underfloor tank. Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs. 11,000, while the official launch is slated for October 2025, right in time for the festive season.

The SUV is expected to be priced between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom), and will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and the Honda Elevate.

Source: Cars With Anurag