Maruti Suzuki updates XL6 with fresh features across variants

Revised spoiler and new Type C USB ports

Repositioned rear aircon vents

Maruti Suzuki has refreshed the XL6 MPV, by adding a few subtle but practical upgrades. While no formal announcement has been made, the changes are already reflected in the official brochure and are applicable across all three trims – Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+.

Among the highlights is a redesigned rear spoiler, which now comes factory-fitted on every variant. The new unit looks sportier with a more prominent profile and contrasting black inserts at the edges.

Inside, the second-row air-conditioning vents have moved from the roof to a more convenient position behind the centre console. This adjustment also frees up more headroom for rear occupants. Meanwhile, passengers in the third row now get their own dedicated vents with blower speed control, mounted on the right-hand side. Another addition is the inclusion of Type-C USB charging ports, with two outlets for the middle row and two for the third row.

Notably, the XL6 was also updated in July with six airbags as standard, accompanied by a 0.8 percent price hike. Following this revision, the MPV is now priced between Rs. 11.94 lakh and Rs. 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mechanically, the XL6 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Buyers also have the option of a CNG variant, producing 87bhp and 121.5Nm, offered exclusively with the manual gearbox.