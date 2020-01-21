Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki to showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki to showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020

January 21, 2020, 11:10 AM IST by Santosh Nair
4148 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki to showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020

- This is futuristic coupe-style electric concept

- Global premiere at Auto Expo 2020 

Maruti Suzuki will premiere a coupe-style electric concept, FUTURO-e, at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi.

The car maker added that this vehicle was conceptualized and designed in India for the aspirational youth. Maruti also said that the concept FUTURO-e demonstrates a fascinating fusion of a coupé with an SUV; which is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture.

C.V Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki, said, “Concept FUTURO-e resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to create exciting designs for next generation. Offering a sneak peek into future of design, it represents Maruti Suzuki’s vision for the Indian automobile market. Pegged as an Indian car with global sensibilities, Concept FUTURO-e takes into consideration the evolving desires of country’s aspirational youth. It tastefully draws inspiration from geo-organic structural forms occurring in nature. Its beauty is evident from its simplicity and magnificent detailing.”

Stay tuned to CarWale for more information in the days to come.

  • Auto Expo
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti
  • Auto Expo 2020
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6412 Likes
1094352 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

218 Likes
163400 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

23rd Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

28th Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

28th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
Land Rover New Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover New Range Rover Evoque

30th Jan 2020

53L - ₹ 70L
Lexus LC 500hLexus LC 500h

31st Jan 2020

1.60Cr - ₹ 2Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad*T&C Apply
Presenting

TATA ALTROZ

Starts at ₹5.29 Lakh*

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in