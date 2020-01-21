Maruti Suzuki to showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020

- This is futuristic coupe-style electric concept

- Global premiere at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki will premiere a coupe-style electric concept, FUTURO-e, at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi.

The car maker added that this vehicle was conceptualized and designed in India for the aspirational youth. Maruti also said that the concept FUTURO-e demonstrates a fascinating fusion of a coupé with an SUV; which is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture.

C.V Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki, said, “Concept FUTURO-e resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to create exciting designs for next generation. Offering a sneak peek into future of design, it represents Maruti Suzuki’s vision for the Indian automobile market. Pegged as an Indian car with global sensibilities, Concept FUTURO-e takes into consideration the evolving desires of country’s aspirational youth. It tastefully draws inspiration from geo-organic structural forms occurring in nature. Its beauty is evident from its simplicity and magnificent detailing.”

Stay tuned to CarWale for more information in the days to come.