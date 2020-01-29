Maruti Suzuki to showcase 17 cars at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will showcase 17 vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020. The showstopper for the Indo-Japanese carmaker will be the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E, which is a futuristic electric coupe SUV concept that will shape the company's design direction for its upcoming new cars.

Besides the Futuro-E, Maruti Suzuki will also showcase the new Vitara Brezza facelift and the Ignis facelift, both of which will feature rugged SUV-ish styling and additional equipment. The company will also debut the Japanese-spec Suzuki Swift Hybrid in India, which gets a 10kW electric motor and delivers a fuel economy of 32kmpl.

In addition to the above-mentioned cars, Maruti Suzuki will also showcase the latest versions of the Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, and the XL6. The Maruti pavilion will be divided into four zones and will be conceptualized around the famous Japanese Origami art.