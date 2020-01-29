Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Maruti Suzuki to showcase 17 cars at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki to showcase 17 cars at Auto Expo 2020

January 29, 2020, 11:52 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Maruti Suzuki to showcase 17 cars at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will showcase 17 vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020. The showstopper for the Indo-Japanese carmaker will be the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E, which is a futuristic electric coupe SUV concept that will shape the company's design direction for its upcoming new cars.

Besides the Futuro-E, Maruti Suzuki will also showcase the new Vitara Brezza facelift and the Ignis facelift, both of which will feature rugged SUV-ish styling and additional equipment. The company will also debut the Japanese-spec Suzuki Swift Hybrid in India, which gets a 10kW electric motor and delivers a fuel economy of 32kmpl.

In addition to the above-mentioned cars, Maruti Suzuki will also showcase the latest versions of the Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, and the XL6. The Maruti pavilion will be divided into four zones and will be conceptualized around the famous Japanese Origami art.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • baleno
  • Ciaz
  • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • XL6
  • Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • Ignis Facelift
  • Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift
  • Vitara Brezza Facelift
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift
  • Futuro-E
  • Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E
