    Maruti Suzuki to extend maintenance shutdown till 16 May

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki to extend maintenance shutdown till 16 May

    - Shutdown extended for seven days

    - Gujarat plant to abide by the decision

    Maruti Suzuki has further extended the shutdown of its factories till 16 May, 2021. The carmaker had earlier announced its bi-annual maintenance shutdown from 1 May to 9 May, 2021 in order to aid the supply of oxygen for medical equipment, details of which can be read here.

    The company has informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has also taken the same decision and will halt its operations till 16 May. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has joined hands with two NCR-based oxygen-producing entities to boost the manufacturing of oxygen PSA generator plants, more details of which can be read here.

    Although with low sales in the previous month due to the current pandemic situation, Maruti Suzuki has maintained its throne as India’s largest car manufacturer. In April 2021, the carmaker emerged victorious with seven models out of 10 highest-selling cars in India while Hyundai took the second spot with the remaining three models. For a more detailed report, click here.

    The automaker is also conducting a nationwide service campaign for its arena range of models from 20 April to 20 May, 2021, details of which are available here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 5.97 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Mahindra produces 17,704 passenger vehicles in April 2021
     Next 
    BS6 Isuzu MU-X launched in India at Rs 33.23 lakh

