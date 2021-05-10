CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki to boost manufacturing of Oxygen PSA generator plants

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Airox Nigen Equipments and SAM Gas Projects

    - The company will undertake the work on a no-profit basis

    Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has announced that the company will be boosting the manufacturing of Oxygen PSA generator plants. The company found out that the plants are being made by small-scale units with very limited resources or ability to scale up production.

    Maruti later located two companies in the NCR area, Airox Nigen Equipments and SAM Gas Projects, which were flooded with orders but had a capacity to manufacture only five to eight plants a month. The carmaker then decided to use its resources to help scale up its production.

    MSIL began discussions on 1 May, 2021, and reached an understanding that while technology, quality and performance, as well as all commercial matters, would remain the responsibility of the two companies, MSIL and its vendors would use their capabilities to rapidly scale up production. The company’s involvement would be on a no-profit basis.

    Airox has its factory in Ahmedabad and SKH Metals, a vendor, is working with them. MSIL has been able to arrange new sources for Zeolite, an imported material and critical for a PSA plant. This will be airfreighted. Airox has already reached an output of one PSA plant a day and this number will be scaled to up to four units per day within May itself. The output in May is expected to be 50-60 plants.

    SAM Gas Projects Pvt Ltd is being assisted by JBML, a vendor of Maruti Suzuki. This company is expected to produce 20-30 plants in May. MSIL and its vendors will procure oxygen plants from these two companies and donate them for medical use. A separate MSIL team is working to ensure that the plants when produced are installed and commissioned as soon as possible.

