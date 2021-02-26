CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki to bank high on hybrid, CNG, and EV tech in the coming five years

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,180 Views
    Maruti Suzuki is currently the largest car manufacturer in the country with over 50 per cent market share in passenger vehicles. Now, the company has laid down its strategy which it aims to follow for the coming five years. 

    With the growing demand for EVs and increasing charging infrastructure, Maruti plans on introducing EV for the Indian market. The carmaker already has a mild-hybrid range of cars which the brand plans on expanding further in the coming years. On the sales front, it plans on widening its presence in the rural areas by opening small outlets. Making the car buying process easier and contactless, Maruti will improve its sales efficiency by strengthening its digital platforms. 

    As for the new launches, the car manufacturer plans to bank more on SUVs by introducing new models. Presently, the SUV range of Maruti comprises the Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross with the Ertiga and the XL6 in the MPV category. The company will also promote its CNG offerings which include the Celereio, WagonR, S-Presso, Alto, Eeco, and the Ertiga. Also, to meet future demand, it will expand the current production capacity. 

    Suzuki also added that it is working closely with its ally, Toyota, and will continue to enlarge its mutual supply of vehicles and powertrains. Recently, Maruti also commenced the production and export of its best-selling SUV from India, details of which can be read here. It is also officially confirmed that it is evaluating the launch of the Jimny in India.

