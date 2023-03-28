Maruti Suzuki ties up with Indian Oil Corporation for loyalty reward program

Maruti Suzuki India has collaborated with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to offer additional benefits and convenience to its customers every time they fuel up, via the Maruti Suzuki Rewards App. Customers can use the this app to locate and navigate to the nearest IOC fuel station in the country. In addition, the IOC section of the app will also allow customers to view access to washrooms, convenience stores, and air-filling at the fuel pumps.

Moreover, with this partnership, Maruti Suzuki customers will benefit from 100 XtraRewards points as an onboarding bonus and two XtraRewards points per Rs. 100 spent on each fuel transaction at an IOC station. IOC will also award 350 XtraRewards points (worth Rs. 105) as a milestone benefit to those who spend Rs. 25,000 in a quarter.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we provide our customers with not just the best and reliable products but also a wide range of services and exciting benefits. Maruti Suzuki Rewards is a fully digital loyalty program that offers a bouquet of delightful services to customers by providing a premium, reliable, and benefit-driven post-purchase experience. We are confident that the additional features and benefits in this program will help us build a stronger connection with customers and enhance their experiences further.”