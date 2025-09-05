Maruti Suzuki Swift Sells 10 Million Units Globally, 60 Per Cent in India

More than two decades of market presence

Rolled off six international production lines

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s passenger vehicle, the Swift, recently crossed 10 million global sales. With over 20 years of market presence and six international production lines, the hatchback has clenched the Car of the Year accolades in its home country and other markets.

The Swift has evidently been a global hit, with India emerging as the top market, taking 60 per cent of the global sales pie, followed by Europe (14 per cent), Japan (8 per cent), and other regions (18 per cent). The India-spec Swift sold six million units since its inception in 2005. The Swift became instantly successful in the country. With a high fuel efficiency (which is still a redeeming factor to this day and age), compact size, mass accessibility, low-cost spares and maintenance, and being dynamic to modifications, it held its own to become a household name.

The Swift is currently running its fourth-gen avatar in India. If you are eyeing the time-tested hatchback, you can go through our comprehensive report. Do note that the aforementioned sales numbers account for the Swift, Swift Sport, and the Swift Dzire.